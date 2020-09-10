Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 5.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. 5,141,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,794,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSM. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 709.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 124,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

