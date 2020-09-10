Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 5.2%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.07. 1,054,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,662,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOSL. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,534 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 663,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,122 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3,172.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

