Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 12,493 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 12,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $300,956.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,900,070 shares in the company, valued at $166,222,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 600 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 23,124 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $569,312.88.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 18,294 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $451,312.98.

On Monday, August 10th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 24,662 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $601,752.80.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,193 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $365,695.51.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 22,850 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,139.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 1,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $24,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $152,678.04.

On Monday, July 6th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. 166,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,427. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 37.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 70.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 70.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

