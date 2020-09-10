FujiCoin (FJC) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $306,221.43 and $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,373.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.03531925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.48 or 0.02183261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00468034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00826229 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00599969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00049953 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013777 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,960,228,227 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

