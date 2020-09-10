G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

