Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.28). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLMD. B. Riley downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 769,093 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,128 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,842. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

