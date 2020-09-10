Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 50

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GAW traded up GBX 1,025 ($13.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,750 ($127.40). The stock had a trading volume of 345,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,564 ($46.57) and a 1-year high of £104.70 ($136.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,916.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,054.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on GAW shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price (up previously from GBX 8,000 ($104.53)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Games Workshop Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,900 ($116.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, insider John Richard Alistair Brewis bought 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,270 ($121.13) per share, with a total value of £19,837.80 ($25,921.60).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

