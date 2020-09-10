GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.26), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,639,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

