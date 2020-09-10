Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post sales of $280.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $270.85 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $287.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

GLPI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,704. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

