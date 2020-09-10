Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of GMR stock opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Thursday. Gaming Realms has a 1 year low of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 25.36 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $56.32 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

