Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 603 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,755 ($22.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,603.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,331.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

GAMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Gamma Communications to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,562 ($20.41) in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

