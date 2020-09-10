GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOP. ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.56. 356,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,256. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

