Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.99

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

