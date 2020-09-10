Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.29 and last traded at $183.95. 587,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 897,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,292 shares of company stock worth $2,773,970 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $69,240,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Generac by 261.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 574,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 99.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 521,871 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

