General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 388,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 237,245 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in General Mills by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 3,398,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,911. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

