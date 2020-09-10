Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Up 5.4%

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 6,436,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,182,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 144,089 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 325,739 shares during the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.