Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 8,224,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596,704. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

