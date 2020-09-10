GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GlaxoSmithKline earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted GlaxoSmithKline’s ranking:

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oddo Securities raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,834.56 ($23.97).

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,517 ($19.82). 4,642,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.999531 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.