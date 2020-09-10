GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.72

Headlines about GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GlaxoSmithKline earned a coverage optimism score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the pharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected GlaxoSmithKline’s ranking:

GSK stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,010. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

