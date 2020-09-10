Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,669 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,076.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6,213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 144,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after buying an additional 531,201 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,358,018. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.06.

GPN stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.15. 1,046,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,887. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.88. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

