Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.10. 5,946,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

