Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post sales of $111.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.78 million. Gogo reported sales of $201.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $541.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.01 million to $623.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.03 million, with estimates ranging from $580.33 million to $780.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,037,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver bought 2,606,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

