Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Up 5%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) shares shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.60. 460,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 738,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 76.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

