Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get Grange Resources alerts:

About Grange Resources

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources at the Southdown Magnetite and related Pellet plant projects.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Grange Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grange Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.