Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $51.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.94 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.60 million to $209.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $202.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBC. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

GSBC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,428. The firm has a market cap of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $991,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 48.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.