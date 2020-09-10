GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $360.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

