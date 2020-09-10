Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Trading Up 17.3%

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s stock price traded up 17.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.29. 227,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 384,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gridsum stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 783,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.27% of Gridsum at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

