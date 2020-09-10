GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Shares Up 5%

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.62. 2,078,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,138,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $92,248.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,974 shares of company stock worth $7,541,207 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

