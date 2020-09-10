Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $816,280.50 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 687,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,371. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 199.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $52,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

