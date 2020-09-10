Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to post $164.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.10 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $157.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $732.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.60 million to $741.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $788.86 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $796.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,599.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 112,945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Guidewire Software by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

Shares of GWRE traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 354,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,684. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.82, a P/E/G ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.