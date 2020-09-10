Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 3,847,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,571,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 6.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

