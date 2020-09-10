H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.84). H & R Block posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other H & R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in H & R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in H & R Block by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

HRB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,398. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.91. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

