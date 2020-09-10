Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce $56.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $46.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $235.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $238.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.44 million, with estimates ranging from $294.66 million to $474.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,337 shares of company stock worth $1,687,613. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 1,226,356 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,849,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,538,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 660,480 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 581,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,526,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 539,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,450. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

