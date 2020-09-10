Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) traded down 5.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $60.40 and last traded at $61.29. 533,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 206,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

