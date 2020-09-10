Hashgard 24-Hour Volume Reaches $136,034.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $22.02 million and approximately $136,034.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.05120811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

