Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report $128.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.38 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $755.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 333,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.77. 782,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $642.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.