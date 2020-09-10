HCSF Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

HCSF Management LLC lessened its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. TechTarget accounts for 3.1% of HCSF Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HCSF Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $193,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 75,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $3,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,366 shares of company stock worth $23,728,396. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

