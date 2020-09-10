Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 171.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,125.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 553,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,555. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $414,900. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $1,826,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 208,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 792.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 204,871 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 442,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

