Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 61.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco raised its stake in Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.62. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

