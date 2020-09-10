Hock E. Tan Sells 57,172 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total value of $17,808,194.79.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total value of $18,058,032.06.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $17,940,831.51.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.08. 2,283,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,371. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.45. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

