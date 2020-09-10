Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,461. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

