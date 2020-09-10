HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading Down 7.6%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 3,320,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,173,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $27,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.