HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.90

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 326700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.