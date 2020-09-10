IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $30,220.40 in Stock

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $30,220.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Shinyu Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $27,303.65.

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 104,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -12.90.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGMS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.