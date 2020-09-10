Ignition One Day Trading Volume Hits $45.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $115,111.66 and $45.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,328.99 or 0.99704351 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00186473 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,345,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,037 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

