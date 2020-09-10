Impala Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,660,838,000 after buying an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,147,000 after buying an additional 259,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,802,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,789. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

