Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 110,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 687,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.