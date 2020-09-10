Impala Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $71,114,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,368,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,204 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $36,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 529.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 317,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $83.33. 3,190,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.