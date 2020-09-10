Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO Sells $1,141,908.66 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,141,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,940.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of Inphi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70.

NYSE IPHI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.14. 615,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IPHI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

