Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 2,195,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,931,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSG. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Inseego from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

Get Inseego alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $1,073,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.